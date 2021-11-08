Sally Larkin Barber, age 85, of Sumerduck, VA passed peacefully on Saturday November 6th 2021 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.
She was born May 5th 1936 in Washington DC, daughter of the late Charles and Susan Davis.
Sally was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her family. She was a devoted member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Alexandria VA. Sally was an avid gardener and definitely had a green thumb. She loved the colorful flowers and had a passion for songbirds, the cardinal being her favorite. She always put the needs of others before her own. If you ever came to visit her you would always get a home cooked meal, some good gospel music and a hug when you left. She loved to dance and sing, but being surrounded by her grandchildren and great grand children was her favorite pastime. She was a wonderful woman who was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Sally is survived by her daughter Susan B. Hicks and her husband Michael of Sumerduck, VA; Grandchildren Sallie Swain and her husband Brian also of Sumerduck and Carlin Schumann and his wife Crystal of Stafford; her brother, Milton Larkin of VA Beach; and four great grandchildren Owen, Mallory, Dylan and Kenadee. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Carl Barber.
The family will accept visitors at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA 22728 on November 18th at 11 am The funeral service will follow at noon, then interment at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle VA.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
