Sally Buchanan, 72, of Culpeper, VA died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital. She was born August 5, 1948 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Ellsworth and Anna Catherine Suthard.
Sally had a love of fishing and gardening. She was a jewelry designer and owner of Three Trees Designs. In 1982 Sally, along with her husband founded Praise Radio which later evolved into Praise Communications and is still broadcasting as WPRZ 88.1 FM. Although Sally had many loves, her biggest passion was her ministry. She lived life proclaiming the good news and knowing the security she had in eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Buchanan, three children; Steve L. Buchanan and his wife Gloria, Lisa Ann Gonzales and her husband Sergio, Shannon Lynn Pollard and her husband Archie, one sister; Shirley Ann Nicodemus, and her husband Ed, seven grandchildren; Steven Buchanan and his wife Lilly, Jordan Gonzales and his wife Mailey, Moriah Canon and her husband Jordan, Samuel Gonzales, Lauren Tobias and her husband Craig, Abigail Pollard, and Grace Pollard, four great grandchildren; Bethany, Daisy, Amaris, and Michael Tobias, and yet another precious great grand daughter on the way. Additional survivors include a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold a memorial service at an appropriate time in the future. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.vacremationservice.com
Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.
