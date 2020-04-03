Sadie Mae Delp Long, age 87, of Warrenton, VA, formerly of Marion, VA, gently slipped away and began her new life with her Lord Jesus Christ on April 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Long, parents: Mattie Hazel Smith Delp and Glen Delp, and three brothers: Donald Delp, Glen Delp, Jr., and Brady Delp.
She is survived by her son, John Long (Becky) of Catlett, VA, three grandsons: Zachary Long (Jamie) and great-granddaughter, Autumn of Madison, VA, Justin Long (Briana) and great-grandsons, Maxxon and Wyatt of Warrenton, VA, and Shane Long of Catlett, VA. She is also survived by two brothers: John Delp of Roanoke, VA and Gene Delp (Meddie) of Roanoke, VA and many nieces and nephews.
She got to travel to different places with her husband who was in the Air Force but, enjoyed Hawaii the best! Most of her life she worked as a seamstress.
Sadie will be laid to rest in the Attoway Cemetery beside her husband, John. The family plans on having a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at: act.alz.org/donate.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley’s Funeral Home is serving the Long family.
