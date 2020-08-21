Sabinia Tyler Flournoy, 84 of Midland, VA passed away with family by her side on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1936 to Calvin and Ethel Tyler.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Midland, VA. Mrs. Flournoy worked at the State Bank of Remington for almost 30 years.
Her love for her family was evident and she always put them first.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Flournoy, Sr.; five sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Melton (Johnie); Julie Aittama (Don); Robert Flournoy, Jr. (Debbie); Susan Pierce (David); Esther Sobkowicz; and James Flournoy; 10 grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 12714 Elk Run Rd., Midland, Virginia 22728. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mrs. Flournoy’s name to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, (12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, Virginia 22728).
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
