|S. Marc Krenytzky, M.D., 75, died peacefully at home on February 9, 2020 from Parkinson’s Disease.
Marc was born in Coffeyville, Kansas; the oldest of seven boys born to Stephen and Shirley Krenytzky. He attended the University of Michigan, where he met his wife Mary on a blind date. Marc attended medical school at the University of Kansas and completed his residency at Oakland Naval Hospital in California. He was then assigned to be Chief of Pediatrics in Quantico, where he and Mary were introduced to the world of horses and fox hunting. They made their home in Fauquier County and enjoyed many years of adventures together. Marc is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Mary; his daughter Amy and her partner Greg; his daughter Sarah and her husband Wells; his grandchildren Kristin, William, and Lillian, his brothers, and many extended family members.
Marc was a pediatrician in Manassas for 32 years. He adored and was devoted to all of his patients, as well as all of the staff who helped him run his practice. Upon retirement, he became Vice President for Medical Affairs at Prince William Hospital where he discovered a talent for hospital administration.
Marc was an avid fan of University of Michigan sports. He had a great sense of humor and loved fox hunting, fishing, cooking, and playing golf and tennis. Marc also enjoyed beekeeping, reading, and all types of music. He loved good food and was able to remember every restaurant he’d visited and exactly what he ate, even if the meal was forty years ago. During his retirement, he enjoyed playing bridge and was able to earn quite a few master points of which he was quite proud. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed our weekly Sunday family dinners.
A memorial service will be held at Hopefield (6763 Airlie Rd., Warrenton) on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Marc’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.