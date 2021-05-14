Ruth Wilson Payne, age 97, of Marshall, VA passed peacefully at Gainesville Health & Rehab. on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. She was born in Conde, VA on November 5th, 1923, daughter of the late, Beverly & Leo Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-laws, Margaret Payne and Jean Payne; four grandchildren, Gregory S. Payne, Jr. & his wife, Tammy of Burke, VA, Shannon N. Payne Silvious & her husband, Matthew of Florida, Jared M. Payne & his wife, Michelle of Manassas, VA and Douglas Johnson; ten great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three children; Varnell C. ‘Butch’ Payne, Jr., Scott Payne Sr. and Annie Mae Payne; and nine siblings.
A graveside service will be held at Leeds cemetery, Leeds Manor Rd. in Markham. VA at 11 am on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and /or the American Diabetes association.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
