Ruth Pearline Thornley, 89, of Marshall, VA, passed September 11, 2021. She was born on February 29, 1932, and was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Louis Thornley, Sr.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Markham, VA.
Ruth is survived by two daughters: Pamela S. Thornley of Manassas, VA, Linda L. Dade of The Plains, VA; three sons: Vernon L. Thornley, Jr. and Michael T. Thornley both of Marshall, VA and James E. Thornley of Bealeton, VA; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10 am until 11 pm at, Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Milton Valley Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
