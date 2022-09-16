Ruth Pearl Glascock
Born:05/28/1931 Died: 09/12/2022
Ruth Pearl Glascock, daughter of the late Oscar William & Pearl Jenkins Stringfellow entered peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior on 12 September 2022. Her family was continually at her side. She is predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Glascock.
Surviving are the luckiest children in the world to have called her “MOM” Anne Zeiher (Bill) Ashburn, Kenneth Glascock (Colleen) Amissville, Carolyn Glascock Front Royal and Wilbur Glascock, Front Royal. She is also survived by 3 grandsons, 4 great grandchildren and one brother Eugene, Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Ruth in her early career managed the Mountain View Restaurant in Amissville, later she worked at Lehman’s Market. She left to begin a 32-year government career with the Warrenton Training Center, retiring in 1994.
She loved people and she had the gift of hospitality. You always had to have a meal before leaving her home. She could feed 30-40 as easily as 12 and all home cooked. She could always add another plate if someone had nowhere to go for the holidays. Her love of cooking and love of people found her working after retirement for 12 years at the Fauquier Hospital Snack Bar/Bistro where everyone came to enjoy her joyful, loving spirit and a great sandwich.
She was a loving person, and everyone enjoyed a great big hug wherever you met her. She was a longtime member of the Amissville Baptist Church where they lovingly referred to her area of seating as the “hugging corner”. She was loved by all who knew her!
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:00 PM. Interment follows at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton.
Pallbearers: Kenny Glascock, Austin Griffith, Andrew Griffith, Aaron Griffith, Sam Weaver, Stephen Weaver, Dan Barbeau, Bobby Corbin & Honorary: Charlie Griffith.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.