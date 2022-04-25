Ruth Lucille (Edwards) Porter, 83, of Charlottesville, transitioned into eternal rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, VA.
Ruth, native to Missouri, was born on April 29, 1938 to the late Alvin Edwards and Ollie Reynolds Edwards.
Ruth was a graduate of the University of Arizona in 1967 with a Bachelors of Arts in Economics. She graduated from George Mason University’s School of Nursing in 1977. Ruth had a long career in the Federal Government, primarily at the State Department as a contract negotiator for South American accounts. Ruth retired and spent many years as an English as a second language educator at her local community college in Prince William County, Virginia.
Ruth was a deeply religious woman and was active in many church groups. She was a supporter of the American Red Cross and several religious support services in her community.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Arzie Dale Porter. Ruth leaves behind her beloved daughter, Chris Stiles and her husband, Doug of Earlysville and her granddaughter, Lily of Arlington.
She will be laid to rest in her family cemetery in Lampe, Missouri. There will be no public services at this time.
