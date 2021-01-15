Ruth Ann Marie Oravits, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Willow Tree Nursing Facility. She was born on July, 29, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late William Kimball and Ruth (Coughlin).
She was a graduate of Sayreville High School and Jersey City State College.
Ruth Ann had been a First Grade teacher at Emma Arleth Elementary School in Sayreville,NJ.
She was a member of the Deborah Hospital Foundation in Brownsville, NJ and the Zeta Epsilon Tau Sorority.
She was of catholic faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Frye and husband Dwayne of Charles Town and her son, William Oravits, Jr. and wife Angela of Ormond Beach,FL. Grandchildren: William Oravits, Jr. and wife Jenna, Christopher Oravits, Chelsea Aaron and husband Brandon, Richard Frye and Caitlynn Frye and nine great-grandchildren. Sisters: Kathleen Gostkowski and husband John, Jacqueline Unkel and husband Donald. Ruth Ann is also survived by sisters-in-law: Meredith Kimball, Helen R. Oravits and Kathy Oravits, brother-in-law Thomas Oravits, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Gerald R. Oravits and a brother, William Kimball, Jr.
There will be no visitation.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Culpeper National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 19, 2021
