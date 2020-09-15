Russell Webb Moore of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home September 9th with family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of Webb and Dorothy Moore, Russ was born in Warrenton November 27, 1942. He was known for his devout faith, love of family, generosity, work ethic, and for always being willing to help others. He worked for many years at Wildcat Mountain Farm in Warrenton and for the last twenty-four years at Stoke Farm in Aldie. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Martha; his four children, Alicia Shamblin and husband Tom, Beverly Hanback and husband Matt, Bonnie Sharp and husband John, and Thomas and wife Kim; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two nephews and four nieces. He is also survived by sisters Betty Appling and husband Barney, Patricia Monger, Marjorie Moore, and Hope Morison and husband George; Sandra Dodson whom he considered a sister; and brother Dennis Moore. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Prew Moore.
There will be a service at Stoke Farm, Middleburg, Friday at 2:00 September 18th, weather permitting,
followed by interment at Marshall Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 there will be no gathering afterwards. Rain location for the service is Moser’s Funeral Home in Warrenton.
