Russell Lee Brown, Sr, 88 of Amissville, Va. went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Culpeper Hospital. He was born on June 18, 1933 to the late Charles Emory Brown and Emma Frances Tanner Brown. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Emory Brown, Jr., and Claude Robert Brown.
He was employed at Washington National Airport for 38 years as an aviation fueler/mechanic. After retirement, he continued to do art and sign work for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Carol Foster Brown; daughter, Peggy Jo Poole and husband Michael of Amissville, and their son, Jason; a son, Russell, Jr. and wife Cynthia of Alexandria, Va., and their daughters, Lyndsey and Lauren, a son, Frederick Bruce and wife Dana and their sons, Chaz and Austin of Amissville, Va., James Wendal, the youngest son, and his daughter, Jenna; three brothers, Ralph Brown and wife Patricia of Huntingdon, Pa., John Henry Brown and wife Carolyn of Huntingdon, Pa., Brian Lucas and wife Robin of Holister, Ca.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Brown of Sunnyvale, Ca. and Lucille Brown of Huntingdon , Pa.; four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 1735 West Hoover Road, Madison, Va. with Rev. David Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home at 59 Edgewood School Lane, Madison, Va. 22727.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.