Ruby Lee Andes, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Rev. Cecil Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren, Midland, Virginia.
Mrs. Andes was born on December 2, 1939 in Washington, DC to the late Forrest and Winnie Yates Legg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alden Elijah Legg. After graduating from Warrenton High School in 1959 Ruby went to work for the Army Department until she became a mother. Later in life she worked at Fenton Farm in Warrenton, Virginia. She formerly taught Sunday School and led the worship service at Bull Run Assembly. She was previously a member of Community Tabernacle.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Lawrence Andes; three sons, Craig Alden Andes, Kevin Jeffrey Andes and Brian Wesley Andes; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
