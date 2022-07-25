Ruby Beatrice Heflin, age 96, a resident of Catlett, VA passed away on
July 22, 2022 at Culpeper Health and Rehab. She was a loving, wonderful
homemaker who added life in her cooking and her outdoor blooming garden.
Predeceased by her parents, Thomas E. Allen and Martha J. Allen; her
husband Selvin Lee Heflin; siblings, Evelyn Godfrey, Glen Allen, David
Allen, Edward Allen and Elwood Allen. Survived by her four children
Selvin Lee Heflin, Jr. of Catlett, VA, Roger Allen Heflin of Warrenton,
VA, Sterling Baxter Heflin of Culpeper, VA and Cindy Lou Sampson of
Bridgewater, VA; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 7-9pm at Moser
Funeral Home. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave.
Warrenton, VA 540-347-3431, online condolences at:moserfuneralhome.com
