Roy Samson Leith, 85, a resident of Alexandria, VA, originally of Middleburg, VA, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. Roy is preceded in rest by his parents, Bennie F. Leith Sr. and Patricia Leith; his sisters Leta Falle and Lorraine Meaney, his brother Harvey Leith, and his niece Lynda Meaney. Roy is survived by his brother Bennie F. Leith Jr. and his wife Margurette; his daughter Christine Leith, his son Darrell Leith, Darrell's wife Patty Leith, and their children Ryan and Libby Leith; and his son Aaron Leith and his wife Nancy Leith. He is further survived by nieces and nephews including Sandra McDarby and Pamela Clay, daughters of Roy's late sister Leta Falle, and by Deborah Banker, daughter of Roy's late sister, Lorraine Meaney. Roy will be laid to rest alongside is parents and paternal grandparents at: Middleburg Memorial Cemetery, Middleburg, VA. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association and/or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Middleburg, VA; custodians of the cemetery. Please visit Royston Funeral Home's online memorial for Roy: https://www.roystonfh.com/obituaries/Roy--Samson--Leith?obId=27082127#/obituaryInfo
