Roy Oliver Sisk, 84 years old, Bealeton, VA, formerly of The Plains, VA, went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on May 13, 1938, in Rectortown, VA to the late James O. (Ollie) Sisk and C. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Sisk.
He graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, VA. He played multiple sports in High School. He also played baseball and football at Hampden Sydney College. He bowled at Warrenton Lanes for more than 40 years. Roy was in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963.
He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Jean Sisk Holmes and his brother-in-law, Vernon Lee Figgins.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hazel Figgins Sisk; his brother, John C. Sisk; his sister, Priscilla Sisk Krick (Tommy); brother-in-law, Raymond Figgins (Gail); sisters-in-law, Margaret Figgins Ellis, Thelma Figgins Furr (Fuzzy), Esther Figgins Smith (Bill); and many devoted nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 2 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 PM. Inurnment will take place at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
