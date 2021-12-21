Rosemarie Matzke, 95 of Boston, Virginia passed away on November 29, 2021, at Culpeper Hospital in Culpeper, Virginia. She was born on March 11, 1926, in Boise, Idaho to immigrant parents from Croatia, Carl Bubas and Catherine Gregoravich Bubas. She spoke of them frequently saying how blessed and thankful she was that her parents came to America and that she was born here.
She was the loving wife of Bill, William F. Matzke, who she called her hero. She was a loving mother of two to Cathy Ann and Jean Marie. She cherished her role as a doting grandmother to Cheryl Lynn and David Michael and as a double doting great-grandmother to Gary Matthew, Rachel Christine, Deanna Nicole, Michael Andrew, and Matthew David. Rosemarie beamed when she’d talk of your grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially when she would remark about how blessed she was to live to see five great-grandchildren! That fact never ceased to amaze her.
Rosemarie made sure that her family had a good choice of taste delights including Tollhouse Chocolate Chip cookies (her officemates loved when she’d bring a supply to work), sugar cookies, pot roast, spaghetti and meatballs, bean salad to name a few.
Rosemarie ensured a good foundation for a relationship with the Lord for her children by providing a parochial school education and faithfully bringing them to Sunday Mass
An avid gardener of flowers, meticulous homemaker, creative seamstress, Rosemarie made look alike outfits for her young daughters and for their amusement, designed and drew cutout paper dolls and high fashion outfits to rival any famous couture designer. She also was quite talented musically. Though she had no formal training, she taught herself piano chords and happily spent hours playing songs from many genres.
Rosemarie lovingly tended a garden patch of very colorful flowers every year and would not get too upset when the deer would eat the flowers…well maybe after indulging in a little fit. She loved her domestic pets and the wild ones that would frequent her backyard.
Her standard for the ultimate automobile was her 1986 gray Oldsmobile Cutlass Salon with wire wheels. She reveled in the compliments she would receive on its style and elegance. A petite woman, she was quite a sight as she sped by in her gray steed! Yes, she tended to be a little heavy on the peddle, but thankfully no harm ever resulted.
In 1991, Rosemarie retired from Opinion Research in Princeton after a full career as a very conscientious and dedicated secretary. She was kind and generous. One time, she simultaneously won two office pools. She turned back one win, albeit the smaller one, so that someone else could have the joy of winning.
Rosemarie moved to Virginia in 2000 to be close to her daughters but never forgot her love for her church, St. Paul’s, and her neighbors and friends in New Jersey.
She loved all her neighbors, friends and her Catholic faith. She would reminisce often about and looked forward to rejoining Bill, family members and lifelong friends who had preceded her. At 95, three months shy of 96, Rosemarie had outlived all of her contemporaries. We know she is at peace now in the arms of the Lord and we will see her again one day.
In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by her loving husband.
Rosemarie is survived by her daughters, Cathy Campbell and Jeanne Wilder, her grandchildren, Cheryl L. Lessing and David M. Campbell, and five great-grandchildren.
