Rose Clara Flohr, age 95, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at Poet’s Walk Memory Care Community in Warrenton, VA. She was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Warrenton in 1955.
Rose retired from the finance office at the Warrenton Training Center in 1994. She was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church on Dumfries Rd., Warrenton, VA. She was active in church activities; Alter Guild, Choir and Council member. Rose was affectionately known as the “Flower Lady.” She arranged alter and special occasion flowers for over 60 years for the church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Bowen and husband Michael of Warrenton, VA; Arlene Kirtley and husband Douglas of Roanoke, VA; Eight grandchildren: Patricia Gould and husband Hasan; Justin Flohr and wife Casey; Kyle Kirtley, Brandon Kirtley and wife Deanita; Allison Bourassa and husband Kyle; Ryan Kirtley, Elizabeth Flohr, and Alexis Flohr. There are four great-grandchildren: Daniel Daggett, Mia Daggett, Gracelyn Kirtley and Jackson Flohr.
Rose is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Louis S. Flohr, Jr. and son David S. Flohr.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to those who cared for Rose during her time at Poet’s Walk.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church Youth Group and/or the Warrenton Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.