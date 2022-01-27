Rosanna Marie Morales, age 62, a resident of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on January 15,
2022. She was a retired health professional who worked for many years assisting the physicians
with procedures in Breast Health Centers. Rosanna "Rosie" loved spending time with her loved
ones and friends. She also enjoyed being out on the water sailing or just out enjoying the
sunshine. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter,
Kristy Philips and stepdaughter Kylie Sivard; her father, Jose Morales; and siblings Susanna
Sullivan, Joseph Morales, and Anna Morales. Arrangements for services in CA are pending.
Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made
at:moserfuneralhome
