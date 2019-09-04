Rosa Virginia Rector Hacker, 92, of Delaplane, Virginia, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on August 31, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1926, in Delaplane, Virginia at Moreland Farm to Julian and Cordell Rector. She attended Marshall High School and continued school at Madison College. She taught at Coleman Elementary and Hume Elementary.
Rosa was a long time member of Marshall Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School in the nursery for over fifty years. She worked as a leader with the youth missionary clubs, including the Girl's Auxiliary and Young Women's Auxiliary, where girls were brought together for world-wide service for Christ. She held Bible Study in her home for thirty years together with women of the church and her family. Rosa will always be remembered by her love of God, family, and children.
She is survived by her three children, Joan M. Payne (Frank H. Payne, Jr.), Mary F. Shoemaker (Richard G. Shoemaker), and John V. Hacker (Cassondra Hacker); and her seven grandchildren, Trish Payne Campbell (Hugh S. Campbell), Bret A. Payne, Carmela Foster Cornwell (Tucker Cornwell), Rebecca Foster Somers (Chris Somers), Victoria Hatfield, Anne Marie Hatfield Viele (Peter Viele), and Barry J. Hatfield, Jr. (Maria Hatfield); and great-grandchildren, H. Braden and Grace, Ashbey and Darby, Evangeline and Emery, and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Victor Hacker, and her daughter, Barbara J. Foster.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6 at Marshall Baptist Church (4121 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115) from 1:00-2:00 pm, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Orlean Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosa's name may be made to Marshall Baptist Church (4121 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115) or to Heartland Hospice at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/.
Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.