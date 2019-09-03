Rosa Virginia Rector Hacker, 92 of Delaplane, VA died on Aug. 31, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time. Contact Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA (540)347-3431 for funeral arrangements.
