Ronnie Lee Stevenson, 69 of Goldvein, VA passed away on August 30, 2022 at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1953 in Richlands, VA a son of Kathleen Stevenson-Davidson and the late Greever Edward Stevenson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Greever Stevenson, Jr., Donnie and Gary Stevenson.
Ronnie owned and operated Stevenson On Site Repair, Inc., an office machine repair business for 31 years until his passing. He will be remembered for using a Chevrolet Geo for his business retiring its use only after engine problems at 878,000 miles. A well-known person in our community, Ronnie never met a stranger. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christa Stevenson; his children Ronnie Stevenson, II (Kelly), Kelsey Allen Stevenson (Bradley) and Samuel Robert Stevenson; two sisters, Connie Bibbee and Deborah Mohay; and three grandchildren, Riley, Noah and Mason.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA 22728.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church or to the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
