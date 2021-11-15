Ronkeith “Keifus” Kirtley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his residence in Morrisville, Virginia. He was 85 years old. Ronkeith was born May 9, 1936 in Cucumber, WV, the son of the late Elmer Buford and Grace Nevada Keen Kirtley. Ronkeith was a retired Virginia State Police Trooper where he proudly served his community for 30 years from August 16, 1962 – March 1, 1992. Upon his retirement, Ronkeith went back to work for the State of Virginia as a background investigator for the State Police for an additional 15 years. Ronkeith is also a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served his country for four years. Ronkeith is survived by his sister Yvonne Stallard (Jack); nephews Michael Kirtley (Andrea) and David Sisk (Catherine); nephews Richard Edwards and Tom Carberry (Sue); nieces Tammy Patton (Warren) and Tracey Edwards Jenkins (Andy); brother-in-law Charles Edwards, Jr. (Wanda). Ronkeith was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Barbara Edwards Kirtley. In addition he was preceded by his parents; brother Buford Elmer Kirtley and his wife, Ramona Kirtley; nephew Alan Kirtley; sister-in-law Mena Carberry; brother-in-law Alan Edwards; niece Brenda Edwards; and his godson Zachary Sisk. Ronkeith’s family would like to acknowledge the wonderful friends and caregivers involved in Ronkeith’s and Barbara’s care over the past several years; Nicole Adamson, Lili Brockhuizen, Stephanie Droguett, Joy Grant, Charlene Moore, Kathy Leake, and Diane Newman. In addition, we would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice Warrenton for the care that was provided to Ronkeith and Barbara. Ronkeith and Barbara were longtime and proud members of Morrisville United Methodist Church. Graveside Service was held Monday, November 15, 2021, 2:00pm at Morrisville United Methodist Church Cemetery Morrisville, VA. Rev. Beth Glass officiated
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Rd #319, Warrenton, VA 20186, Attn. Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.