Ronald R. Kines, 72 of Culpeper, Virginia went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2022. He was born June 10, 1949, to the late James R. Kines and Lillian Carter Kines. He was predeceased by his sister, Roberta Talley. Ron was a devoted husband to the love of his life, his angel, and wife of 49 years, Nancy G. Kines. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Melissa Morici (Ken), Elaine Owens (Terry), Ronnie Kines (Raquel), and Rusty Kines (Tiffany); his brothers, Jimmy Edwards (Ruth) and Archie Kines (Donna); grandchildren, Justin (Monique), Jay (Mallorie), Jeremy (Rachel), Brittany, Tori, Megan (Matthew), Ryan, Alexandra (Vince), Caleb, Ashley, Ty, Keighley (Kody), Joe and Jacqie; and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Chloe, Emery, Harlee, Peyton, Ariel, Tyler, Penelope, and Salem.
Ron honorably served in the United States Navy as a damage controlman/firefighter. It was in the Navy that he learned to be a machinist and welder, which lead to his second love, Triple R Welding & Repair Service, established in 1985. He later expanded the business to include crane operating. He cared deeply for his customers and took great pride in his craftmanship, which was evident in every job. He passed his knowledge and passion onto his children, who will continue his legacy.
Ron loved his antique hotrods and competing in Classic Car Shows. He was a member of the Culpeper Cruisers and later became a member of the Orange County Cruisers. He also enjoyed playing cornhole, family poker nights, the ocean, and riding his Harley on the streets of Myrtle Beach, SC, where he was planning to retire. He will be forever missed and deeply etched in the hearts and souls of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 27 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home at 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA, 20186. A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held on Friday, January 28 at 11:00 am, also at Moser Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.