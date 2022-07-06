Ronald Keith Sanders, 87, was called home by our Lord on December 21, 2021. He passed away at his Haymarket home after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. His wife of 45 years, Ruth, was by his side. He was gracefully supported by his 4 children and Vitas Healthcare Hospice
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 St Michael's Anglican Church (meeting at Greenwich Presbyterian) 15305 Vint Hill Rd Nokesville VA 20181.
Ron was born in southern Illinois September 1, 1934. As a youth he moved to Chicago where he had many adventures including boxing for the CYO and quarterback of his high school football team. Upon graduation he joined the Army and served in the Korean War as a demolition specialist. After leaving military service he returned to Chicago for college where he received a bachelor’s degree. After his education, he served in many roles through the years but felt the most significant was in 1980 when, joined by partners, he established We Print, Inc in Fairfax VA. While it was a business, it was also Ron’s way of providing a ministry and he touched many lives with it. In time he became the sole proprietor and successfully headed the company for 25 years. Ron always said the We Print staff was the best anyone could hope for!
In 2007 Ron joined Impact Publications as business administrator and worked for the owner, Ronald Krannich, until he retired in October of 2021. He loved using his diverse skills and working with a fabulous team including Ron, Paul and Mardie and Carol!
Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had many interests, but most important was his love of God through Jesus Christ. He had a giving heart and was always ready to share words of wisdom and support with all he came in contact with. He was known to many as “Mr. Fixit” as he could fix just about anything!
Along with family and friends, Ron loved the outdoors and spent many fishing adventures catching fish throughout his life. He loved the peacefulness of God’s nature and could “listen to God” through the stillness of a lake or pond. He loved sunrises and sunsets, wildlife (many pictures of deer on his phone), and the views from Bull Run Mountain where he resided. Most of all Ron felt life had purpose and was happiest at work using the skills that God had breathed into him. He told many “I looked and didn’t find retirement in the Bible!”.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, his mother, Naomi Francis Montanya, his brothers and sister-in-laws: Raymond Jr, Harold (Blanca “Dorie”), Ralph, Ora (Agnes) and Howard (Nancy), and sisters Rosemary, Velda and Melda, beloved granddaughter Lucy, nephew Harold “Bud” Sanders and brother-in-laws Robert and Larry Hastings.
Along with wife Ruth, Ron is survived by cherished family & friends: mother-in-law Marylyn Hastings, sons; Ronald II (Sue), Steven, Mark (Kyung Hee), daughter Sharon “Princess” Yarson, grandsons Patrick Sanders and his son Beckham & Ronald Sanders III, granddaughters, Julie Sanders, Amanda & Micaela Yarson, nieces and nephews including Pat Sanders, Celia (Gary) May; Harold “Pancho”(Leida) Sanders, Debbie (Rod) Wood, Terri (Paul) Conley; Jodie (JR) Evans, Tammy (Mike) Overby, Scott Sanders, Marjorie (Dave) Swanson, and the Hastings clan: brother-in-laws Tim (Rosemary), Casey (Valerie), sister-in-law Susan, nephews and nieces; Timothy II, Melissa (Quinn) Brown, Alex, Amy, Kenneth, Heather & Nicole (Alex) Colley, many great nieces and nephews, one loved as a granddaughter, Rebecca Karnecki, Marylyn’s caregiver Luisa Cumbe, best neighbors ever: Keith and Judy Broyles, Michele Failla, Bill Harris, Joe Dannible, his beloved church family, and many others!
Inurnment will be a private event at BrightView Cemetery Warrenton VA, by Moser Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael’s Anglican Church 14540 John Marshall Highway, Ste. 101 Gainesville, VA 20155; or for America’s Troops and their families USO.org; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (Stjude.org); or your local food pantry. Ron would love any gift of kindness to help others!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.