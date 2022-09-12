Ronald Jack Meadows, 85 of Warrenton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on September 5, 2022. He was born and raised in Erlanger, Kentucky by Garnet and Jack Meadows. In high school, he excelled in basketball, football, and track. After high school, he worked his way through college and earned a degree in business from the University of Kentucky in 1962. After college, he joined the Naval Officer’s Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. He received his commission in the U.S. Navy and was transferred to Washington, D.C. He worked there for four years, serving in the intelligence agency of the Navy. After his naval career, he attended stockbroker’s school in New York and worked in that field in Washington, D.C. For forty years.
Ron had two children whom he loved dearly. His son, Chris Meadows lives in Atlanta, Georgia. His daughter, Cindy Meadows, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by his brother, Buck and sister, Judy.
In 2004, Ron married Joy Meadows and they shared many happy times together during their retirement years.
Ron was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a member of Westwood Country Club for many years and later Fauquier Springs Country Club.
After his retirement, Ron enjoyed substitute teaching at Wakefield School and Highland School in the Warrenton area. He also enjoyed teaching golf to middle school boys at Wakefield School.
Ron had a gentle spirit, and he loved the Lord. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. Ron will be greatly missed, but we look forward to seeing him again in our heavenly home. Heaven has gained another beautiful soul.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA at 2:00 PM with Rev. Doug Harris officiating.The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. A reception will follow at the Meadows home. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607, www.samaritanspurse.org.
