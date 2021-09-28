Ronald Farra

His life was filled with music, dance, art, reading, travel, photography and sports. Ron and wife Joanna were avid skiers which led them to open Saratoga Mountain Cross Country Ski Touring Center at Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Ron and Joanna relocated from Saratoga Springs to Virginia in 2011 to be closer to family in Chantilly and Bridgewater. They were active Dunbarton community members often heard telling stories, playing bocce and pickleball with family and friends. Ron prided himself on being a life-long learner and participated in many adult education classes.
His love of journalism and the outdoors led to authoring of numerous outdoor magazine articles and publication of several books. He and Joanna were active parishioners at Benedictine Monastery in Bristow, VA where Ron volunteered in The Place of Peace Gardens.
He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Joanna, married 64 years and they are survived by daughters Kathleen Palermo of Chantilly, Virginia, Eileen Gallant of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Christine Kiracofe of Bridgewater, Virginia and sons Michael Farra of Hollywood, Florida and John Farra of Heber City, Utah, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
