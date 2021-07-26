Ronald Edward Smith passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a year long battle with cancer. He was 59.
Ron was born on September 4th, 1961, in Hood River, Oregon. He attended university in Oregon and received a bachelor’s in marketing.
A beloved Husband, Father, and Friend who always did what he could to help the people around him. Ron loved baseball and watching the Oregon Ducks. He enjoyed spending time with his sons' whether it be on the baseball field, golfing, or riding motorcycles. He was very devoted to his wife, Jill Smith, and would go out of his way to put a smile on her face.
Working in the sales industry, Ron touched many people. He would willingly share his knowledge with his friends and associates. He was always sharing with his friends and family his many jokes to brighten the room.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jill Smith; his two son’s Jeremy Smith and his wife Jennie, and Ryan Smith; granddaughter Julie Smith; mother Mary Smith; and siblings Eric and Lana.
