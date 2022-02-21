Roger (Tony) Anthony Gooden locked up his toolchest collection for the last time on February 17, 2022. God broke the mold when he was born to Roger W. and Joann Z. Gooden on February 5, 1958. Due to being unable to find the toolchest keys, compensation payment from selling off the tools for the many tortures and pranks his younger siblings Terry, Tammy, Todd, and Tracy had to endure from their big brother during childhood won’t be paid out. Even though he had access to the proper tools, a sibling was sometimes used to measure the depth of a hole or test out a new paint color. Once his siblings were older, he got himself stationed in Korea by joining the Army out of high school. Missing home he moved on to the National Guard.
Being good with his hands, he decided to build houses for a time after his military service. Eventually wanting a home of his own, he picked up at a gas station his (to be) wife, Elizabeth (Libby). Their daughter, Laura, is glad her mom decided to keep this grease monkey. Life was never dull as he kept his daughter entertained with the many outings of fishing, target shooting, ATV riding, road trips, and woodworking projects. Working at VDOT gave him another group of people to prank. But when it came to computers, computers won! Getting people to laugh and caring for stray animals were his hobbies. The family dog who highjacked his truck one wintry night was also the only family member as excited as him to walk into a Harbor Freight. Almost became his mailing address—so the family is now left with a tool collection that almost reflects their inventory.
This gentle giant who loved German chocolate cake and will always be remembered as humble and kind has left his repertoire of jokes and many happy memories with his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth (Libby) Gooden; daughter Laura Gooden; siblings: Terry Gooden (Laura), Tammy Metcalf (Jed), Todd Gooden (Missy), and Tracy Miller; a total of twelve nieces and nephews; and the family dog, Bear.
The family will receive friends Thursday February 24, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday February 25, 2022 in the funeral home chapel starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Roger’s name to American Stroke Association: www.stroke.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.