Roger Smith Ashby, 66, of Amissville died December 29, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
He was born January 3, 1954 in Warrenton to Estel and Ercelle Payne Ashby.
In addition to his father & mother, he is predeceased by a son, Nolan Prentice Ashby.
He is survived by his wife Gail Lynn (Cope) Ashby, children Mandolyn Ashby, Zachariah Smith Ashby, Jessica Lynn Ashby, Ely Harrison Ashby & daughter-in-law Elissa Beth Ashby; grandchildren Nolan Prince, Jackson Ashby, Hunter Ashby, Quentin Carter, Ryker Ashby, Chloe Anderson, and one on the way.
Services are private. Condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
