Our Dad, Roger Lee Safrit, Sr., passed away suddenly at his home in Culpeper, VA on Sunday February 13th, 2022.
Roger served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam onboard the Aircraft Carrier, U.S.S. America, based in Norfolk, Va. as a Sailor Apprentice maintaining radar and assembling munitions.
He was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather
Roger was survived by his four children: Brian Safrit (Nancy) of Centreville, MD; Roger Safrit, Jr. of Brandy Station; Rebecca Safrit (Michael) of Warrenton; and Rose Safrit of Culpeper; his Aunt Joyce (Mike) of Culpeper, VA; and his stepfather, Wade Wright of New Baltimore, VA. He had 8 grandchildren: Nicole Safrit, Jarryn Partlow, Nyla Partlow, twins Colt and Chase Safrit, Soraya Jolliffe, Ariella DaCosta, Tru DaCosta, and another on the way.
Roger became a skilled Craftsman in his trade of Carpentry and passed his lifelong knowledge and work ethic on to his family.
Roger was also a loyal, loving, caring friend and big personality to so many.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Gladys M. Wines and Robert Ray Safrit.
We invite friends and family to celebrate his life at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA for a visitation on Sunday, February 20th from 4pm-6pm. A funeral service will take place the following day at 11 am, also at Moser Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.