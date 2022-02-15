 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Lee Safrit, Sr.

  • 0
Roger Lee Safrit, Sr.

Our Dad, Roger Lee Safrit, Sr., passed away suddenly at his home in Culpeper, VA on Sunday February 13th, 2022.

Roger served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam onboard the Aircraft Carrier, U.S.S. America, based in Norfolk, Va. as a Sailor Apprentice maintaining radar and assembling munitions.

He was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather

Roger was survived by his four children: Brian Safrit (Nancy) of Centreville, MD; Roger Safrit, Jr. of Brandy Station; Rebecca Safrit (Michael) of Warrenton; and Rose Safrit of Culpeper; his Aunt Joyce (Mike) of Culpeper, VA; and his stepfather, Wade Wright of New Baltimore, VA. He had 8 grandchildren: Nicole Safrit, Jarryn Partlow, Nyla Partlow, twins Colt and Chase Safrit, Soraya Jolliffe, Ariella DaCosta, Tru DaCosta, and another on the way.

Roger became a skilled Craftsman in his trade of Carpentry and passed his lifelong knowledge and work ethic on to his family.

Roger was also a loyal, loving, caring friend and big personality to so many.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Gladys M. Wines and Robert Ray Safrit.

We invite friends and family to celebrate his life at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA for a visitation on Sunday, February 20th from 4pm-6pm. A funeral service will take place the following day at 11 am, also at Moser Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.