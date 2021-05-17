Roger L. Paul
Roger passed away at his Palmyra, Virginia home surrounded by loved ones and his faithful dog Ozzy. He valiantly fought against cancer and diabetes and never once complained. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Anita, two sons Sean Leon Paul (Tricia) and Brian Leland Paul (Amanda), as well as grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Adriana, Katelyn, Michael, Gage, Talia, Ember (Chayton) and great granddaughter Lily.
Roger is the 13th child of 14 children born to Charlie and Sallie Paul in Goldbug KY. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Molly, Earl, Monroe, Charles, Carl, Lonnie, Ralph, and Bobby. Roger is survived by siblings Lawrence, Curley, Donnie, Wanda, and Barbara. He also has many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him.
Through the years, Roger has come to be respected, befriended and loved by many coworkers during a career spanning over 50 years from serving as a Marine in Vietnam, a police officer rising through the ranks in Jacksonville, NC, to Chief of Police in Ayden, NC, then as Chief in Oxford, NC, and finishing his local law enforcement career in Warrenton, VA. He then became a Captain with the FBI Police in charge of the Quantico, VA division. During all of this time he also created mountain dulcimers, rehabbed and built houses, earned his private pilot license, and later became a licensed boat captain where he operated airboats and tourist boats in Florida. Roger with his wife Anita also ran a successful upholstery business for several years, and in retirement they both operated a home watch business. Roger emphasized family and always found time to enjoy his. His love, strength and humor were always present, whether it was father’s day trips, fishing, woodworking, taking cruises with the family, or sitting around and having a laugh.
Roger and Anita called their life together “our big adventure” and through the ups and downs they stuck together. Roger will always be the light and love of Anita’s life. She thanks God for giving him to her and for giving her the strength and ability to love and care for him as he loved and cared for his family through all of life's adventures. One family friend referred to Roger as “The selfless servant to Jesus” Ephesians Chapter 4. It couldn’t have been said better. We will miss his smile that would light up a room, but know he is at peace and waiting for Anita to stroll across heaven with him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.