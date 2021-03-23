You have permission to edit this article.
Roger D. Raistrick

Roger D. Raistrick, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. 

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. 

Mr. Raistrick was born on July 30, 1960 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Wilfred and Mildred (Kennedy) Raistrick. He was also preceded in death by his three grandchildren, Elijah Smith, Makaelynn Manuel and Isabelle Smith and nephew, Bud Raistrick. 

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Valerie G. Raistrick; three daughters, Erika Sackett (Joe), Brandi Smith (Stephen) and Ashley Raistrick (Travis Manuel); brother, Donald Wayne Raistrick; sister, Lynnette McCartney (Scott); six grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Malerie Manuel, Celeste Sackett, Abigail Smith, Mylee Manuel and Scarlett Sackett; several nieces and nephews and many adopted daughters and grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

