Rodger D. Jackson, Sr. age 76, a recent resident of Michigan and formerly of Virginia passed Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, MI. He was born September 20, 1944 in Baileysville, West Virginia to Ralph and Margaret (Stafford) Jackson. On June 7, 1968 in the State of Maryland, he was united in marriage to Joyce Diane Viar. Together they shared 52 years of marriage before she passed on February 13, 2021. Rodger and his wife recently relocated to Macomb Township, Michigan to live in their son (Dale) and daughter-in-law’s (Melissa) home for health reasons.
Rodger was inducted into the United States Army proudly serving as a U.S. Army Paratrooper in Germany from August 1965 – August 1967. A year later, he married Joyce, became a father, and began a lifelong career as a welder. Rodger was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, parent, grandparent, and Joyce’s soulmate. They lived the American dream raising their children and dogs in Dale City, Virginia, enjoying boating and traveling to spend time with family. After honing his skills working for McKinney Drilling Company, Rodger owned a welding business working on construction sites throughout Prince William County. His labor directly contributed to the area's significant growth during the 1980’s and 90’s. He proudly finished his career at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Manassas, Virginia retiring in 2013. Rodger loved conversations with family and friends, reading, collecting coins, antique tools, and working in the garage workshop he built. In recent years, Rodger and Joyce enjoyed working alongside each other on home projects and were especially proud of their gardens. They also shared his interest in studying their ancestral roots and discovering past family stories. Rodger passed away in the presence of Dale and Melissa, each holding a hand, as he left us to join Joyce and God in heaven.
Rodger is survived by his children; Angela Jackson, and Rodger “Dale” (Melissa) Jackson, Jr., step-daughter Crystal (John) Bolton, sisters Linda (Michael), Georgetta, and Marcia, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Rodger was also preceded in death by his infant brother Ott Emerson, sisters Shelby, Roberta, Brenda, Mollie, and grandson Jonathan.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mount Clemens, MI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.