Rocky Lane Grimsley

Rocky was a fun loving individual who loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by all. He was a member of Marshall Baptist Church.He was born March 5, 1962 to the late Aubrey H. and Ollie M. Good Grimsley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Aubrey D. Grimsley of Front Royal and Clifford M. Grimsley of Marshall.
He is survived by two sons, Ryan L Grimsley (Jenifer) of Culpeper and Christopher E. Grimsley of Marshall, two grandchildren, Jocelyn and Grayson of Culpeper, three sisters, Dottie Howell of Warrenton, Donna Webb of Marshall and Barbara Miles (Kelly) of Concord NC., one brother Tony Grimsley(Jane) of Virginia Beach, VA and numerous nieces and nephews He is also survived by his ex-wife, Tracey Grimsley of Marshall with whom he remained a lifelong friend.
He was a painter by trade, but was also an excellent carpenter. He was the owner and operator of RNR Quality Painting.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Royston's Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Royston's Funeral Home, 4125 Rectortown Rd., Marshall, VA 20115, to help cover expenses.
