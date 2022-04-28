Robert William Hamilton, age 75, a resident of Warrenton,Virginia passed away on April 12, 2022. He was a devout Christian, a loving husband, father and grandfather. As a retired General Contractor, he enjoyed working with wood. He made small crosses and gave them to people in the community - he never knew a stranger. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert William Hamilton II; a brother, Ray A. Hamilton; and parents Ray and Celia Hamilton. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joanne Hamilton of Warrenton, VA; four children, Debra Ann Proffitt of Esmont, VA, Doreen Fawcett of Amissville, VA, Darlene Clark of Warrenton, VA, and Dianna Barnette and husband Dave of Amissville, VA; a sister, Jill Nelson and husband Rick of Bloomington, MN; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00am at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. with family friend, Rev Phillip Cozzi officiating. Arrangementsby Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome
