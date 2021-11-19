Robert Wesley Waddell, Jr, 83 of Pensacola, FL passed away on November 7,2021 at home with his family with him. Bob retired from the D.C. Department of Corrections as Director of Facilities at Lorton in 2003,
after being diagnosed with Parkinsons. He was a determined fighter of the disease for 20 years. He was an active participant and strong proponent of the Rock Steady Boxing Program for those with Parkinsons.
He was preceded death by his parents Lucy Catherine and Robert W Waddell, Sr. and daughter, Sheryl Denise Ingman. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ginger Gaile Waddell. Sons: Rob Waddell and David Waddell
and daughters, Pamela Katz and Linda Ayres. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be at a later date at The Outer Banks, NC. Those who wish to give remembrance can
join in the fight against Parkinson by making a donation to the Parkinson Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research.
Funeral Home: Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola, FL. 32503. 850-438-6235
