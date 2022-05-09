Robert W. Dennis, “Mutt”, 88 of Warrenton, passed away Friday May 6, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital.
Mutt was a former member of the Fauquier Springs Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Dennis; two brothers, Gene and Buddy Dennis; a sister, Ann Dennis and a niece Patsy Williams.
He is survived by his four daughters; Cindy S. Fincham (Charlie) of Amissville, VA. Sandy D. Miller of Rehoboth, DE., Crystal A. Dennis of Remington, VA. and Pamela Bragg (Danny) of Rehoboth, DE. And six grandchildren.
The family would like to extend an invitation to anyone looking to celebrate the life of Mr. Dennis to their home at 88 Piedmont St., Warrenton, on Saturday May 14th from 12-2:00 pm.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations in Mutt’s name to Warrenton Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 167 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org
