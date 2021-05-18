Robert W. (Bob) Scates, Jr.

, 88, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Shenandoah Nursing Home, Fishersville. He was born April 28, 1933, in Warrenton, Virginia, son of the late Robert Walter Scates, Sr. and Lucille Virginia Moffett Scates.
Bob was an Accountant by trade and he retired from SunTrust Bank in 1987 and from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in 2001. For 13 years he was on the Augusta Regional SPCA Board, where he had also served as Vice President for 8 years. He was a member of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association and the Legacy Society.
He was an avid Civil War Collector and relic hunter as well as an amateur Civil War Historian.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Scates, II and his daughter, Allyson Lynne Scates Goff.
Survivors include his son, Michael Stuart Scates and wife, Beth of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren and his longtime companion, Nancy W. Alfred.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A. M., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon Street, Waynesboro, conducted by the Pastor April Cranford and Bob’s longtime friend, Pastor Roger Dove of Harrisonburg. Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Michael Scates, Robert Ridings, Donnie Lawhorne, Scott Duckworth, Stephen Schickel, Scott Carter and Bryce Carter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Rosen, Eric Campbell, Park Thompson and Harry King.
Friends may view and pay their respects from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville.
In lieu of flowers Bob has requested that contributions be made to the Augusta Regional SPCA, 33, Archery Lane, Staunton, VA 24401 or to Hospice of the Shenandoah, in care of the Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.