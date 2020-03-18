Robert Thomas Bohi, age 87, a resident of Warrenton, Virginia passed away at
Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton on March 8, 2020. After an early retirement from Building Supply management, he pursued his love of Antiques and traveling. He was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Francis Bohi and his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Kindlick. He is now survived by his wife, Catherine E. Bohi of Warrenton, VA; Daughter, Mary E. Riley and her husband, James of Warrenton, VA; a son, Robert D. Bohi and his wife, Sally of Apex, NC and daughter Kathy C. Bohi and her partner, Cindy Burk of Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, Joseph Bohi and wife Dee, of Eastern Shore, VA and Edward Bohi and his wife, Natalie of Cherry Hill, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral mass and burial will be held by the family. Online condolences at Moser Funeral Home.com
