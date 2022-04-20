Robert Stuart Sinclair passed away peacefully, surrounded by his mother and sisters on April 15, 2022. Stuart was born on July 13, 1974 in Winchester, Virginia and was raised in The Plains, Virginia. He had lived in various parts of Fauquier and Fairfax counties throughout his life.
Stuart worked in information technology at several companies and for the Bethesda Naval Hospital. He was known for his mischievous sense of humor, the pranks he would play on his friends and co-workers, and for his love of Star Wars, horror movies, and heavy metal. He was a beloved uncle to his two nephews Joey and Koa.
Stuart is survived by his mother Lulu, his father Bob, his sisters Carrie and Erin, and his honorary siblings Cassie and Travis.
Family and friends are encouraged to gather at Northern Fauquier Community Park (4155 Monroe Parkway, Marshall, VA) on Sat. May 14 at 1pm to share their favorite stories about Stuart and to celebrate his life.
Don’t send flowers. What’s wrong with you? Do you know Stuart at all?
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.
