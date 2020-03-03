Robert Samuel (Sam) Walker was born on December 7, 1955. He passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, at his home in Bealeton, Virginia.Sam is survived by a daughter, Julie Walker-Hall (Ryan); four grandchildren, Jocelyn Raquel Steigleman, Royce James Hall, Noah Samuel Hall and Gizelle Alice Taylor; his mother, Relda Janet Walker, and a sister, Tamara Ophelia White. A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11720 Fort Union Drive, Remington, VA 22734. An online guestbook is available at tibbsfuneralhome.com.
