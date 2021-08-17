Robert Linwood Walker

, 93, of Warrenton, VA, passed August 12, 2021. He was born on November 4, 1927, and was preceded in death by wife, Eva Jenkins Walker.
Robert is survived by two daughters: Robyn (John) Thompson and Sherrie (Gregory) Carter of Warrenton, VA; DeShawn Long, whom he raised as his own; a sister, Gloria McCottry Johnson of Falls Church, VA; three grandchildren: Britani Carter, Evan Carter, and Ashleigh (Don Jonathan) Webb; two great-grandchildren: Carter Riddle and Eva Webb, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A public viewing will take place on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 5-8 pm, at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, VA, 20186. Those who stop by may share memorable moments, sentiments, and cards with the family. A guest book will be available. Funeral services on Friday will be private. Following Friday’s service, at approximately 12:30 pm, the funeral procession will motorcade through Mr. Walker’s neighborhood and past Eva Walker Park to allow interested families and friends to pay their respects.
The private interment will be in Warrenton Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church-Warrenton.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
