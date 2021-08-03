Robert Lee Simms, Jr., 81, of Warrenton, VA, passed July 30, 2021. He was born on November 6, 1939.
Robert was Air Force veteran, worked as a systems analysis for IBM for many years and was a member of First Baptist Church, Warrenton where he was a Deacon.
Robert is survived by wife, Ida Smith Simms of Warrenton, VA; two sons: Robert L. Simms, III of Front Royal, VA and Matthew E. Simms of Jeffersonton, VA; a sister, Virginia (Fred) Simms George of Northborough, MA; two grandchildren: Adeline Simms of Front Royal, VA, Everyl Simms of Front Royal, VA; and a daughter in law, Kimberly Barton-Simms.
A memorial service may be planned for later date.
