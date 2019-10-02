On Monday, September 23, 2019, Robert Kenneth Martin passed away at age 73.
Ken was born on September 6, 1946, in Alexandria, Virginia to Robert and Marie (Clarke) Martin. He graduated from Culpeper High School and lived and worked in Fauquier County for most of his adult life.
Ken was easy-going and quick to make friends. He had a good sense of humor and always had a funny story to share with family and friends. He loved animals, especially dogs. He also loved to fish, a passion he shared with his late wife Lee. Some of Ken’s happiest days were spent with Lee at their river house, boating and fishing on the Rappahannock. They also enjoyed antiquing together, and Ken acquired an impressive collection over the years.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Marie, and his wife, Lee. He is survived by his son, Kevin, his brother, David, and his two grandchildren, Alec and Meredith. His life will be remembered at a service for family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.