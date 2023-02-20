Robert James Kenefick of Berryville, VA (formerly of Culpeper, VA), passed away November 26, 2022. Robert was born in Bristol, CT to Christopher Kenefick and Helen English Kenefick. He graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in accounting and served as a lieutenant in the US Navy, before beginning his 40+ year career as a stock broker and sales manager in the securities industry.
Robert was fun, devoted, and compassionate. His smile could light up a room and his laugh was infectious. He took pleasure in singing and playing piano for family and friends. He and his wife, Charlotte were passionate advocates for children and fostered many over the years.
Robert was extremely civic minded. He served as president of the Arlington-Rosslyn Lions Club, Fauquier County Center District Board of Supervisor, Culpeper County Planning Commission member, St. Luke’s School Board member, Museum of Culpeper History Board member and lector at St. John’s Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA and Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, VA.
Surviving Robert are daughters Katie Kenefick of Winchester, VA and Susan Smither of Tampa, FL; five grandchildren James, Patrick, Joseph, Julie, and Alyssa ; four great-grandchildren Simon, Lena, Robert and Ziggy; nephew Christopher Kenefick of Trumbull, CT and niece Shannon Kenefick of Albany, GA. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte.
A Memorial Service for Robert will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E Edmondson St, Culpeper, VA with a reception to follow at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.