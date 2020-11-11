Robert Jackson Fahy

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.