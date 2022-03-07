Retired US Army SFC Robert J Post, 89 of Warrenton, VA passed away on March 7, 2022, peacefully at his home. He was born on November 14, 1932 in New York to George Bush Post and Anna Decker Post.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Lee Post (nee Manuel). He is survived by his two sons, Mike (Karen) and Tom (Stephanie)Post; siblings Rosemary Barton and Donald Post;
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 9-10:00 am, where a Memorial service will immediately follow at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
