Robert Henry Branch, Jr., 84, of Nokesville, VA, passed October 20, 2019, at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, VA. He was born on March 5, 1935.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Branch of Nokesville, VA; two sons: Brandall Branch of Nokesville, VA, Bertram Branch of Camden, NC; and a daughter, Bonita Hernandez of Nokesville, VA; one sister, Roberta Branche Lyle of Glascow, VA; one brother, Charlie (Ella) Branche of Glascow, VA; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. One son, Bryce Branch preceded him in death.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Union Baptist Church, 733 McCulloch St., Glasgow, Virginia, 24555.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Glasgow, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concerns Citizens of Glascow, Inc., 615 Shawnee St., Glascow, VA 24555.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.