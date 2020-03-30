Robert H. Morris, age 80, passed peacefully on Friday March 27th, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Christian Home in Bealeton, VA. He was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on February 9th, 1940, son of the late, Ottis D. & Cora Lee Lange Morris.
Robert was raised in Chesapeake, VA where he met and married his first wife, Diane M. Black Morris. They then moved to Warrenton, VA and later Rixeyville, VA where they raised two sons, Robert H. Morris, Jr. and James S. Morris.
After Diane’s passing, Robert met and married Ngaio in 1990 and they moved to Marshall, VA. Ngaio has three children from a previous marriage, Nelson A. Meck, Renae Gutridge and Lori A. Ankers. Robert and Ngaio have five beloved grandchildren, Joshua Morris, Jordan Morris, Beau Gutridge, Nathan Meck and David Meck. He is also survived by a brother, Charles Morris and two sisters, Selba Harris & Linda Penn.
After serving briefly in the United States Air Force, Robert went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for four years in Norfolk, VA. He then spent forty-two years working for the Virginia Department of Agriculture before retiring.
Robert was also an American Horseshow judge. His love of horses and riding in Shenandoah Park is well known by all his friends. He was a good man, husband and father and he will be greatly missed.
Visitors may pay their respects at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. in Warrenton, VA from 12:30 to 2 pm on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. A private graveside service will follow at Bright View cemetery in Warrenton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org; P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
